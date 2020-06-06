DeNegre, Louis Mark
Louis Mark DeNegre, M.D. peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Mark was born on October 14, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut to Louis and Alice (Calendrella) DeNegre. He graduated from Providence College in 1956, then completed his medical degree at Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry. In 1960, he married Diana Rita (Cozzi) DeNegre, and began his family and career as a radiologist. Mark served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp for three years, followed by 26-years as a partner in the Radiological Associates of Milford. After retiring from private practice, he worked as a Medical Director at Blue Cross/Blue Shield and taught radiology and nuclear medicine at UConn School of Medicine. As a longtime resident of Woodbridge, Mark was dedicated to his large family, community, and church. He was a devoted husband and father, one of the original founders of The Woodbridge Father's Baseball League, a willing volunteer in the community, and an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. He and his wife, Rita, will be remembered for truly living their faith through generosity, love, and service. They created a welcoming home, always making a place at their enormous table for friends and strangers. Together they served some of the most delicious and memorable meals anyone could imagine. In his retirement, Mark donated countless hours feeding the hungry at St. Thomas More Soup Kitchen and pursued his lifelong passions for food, travel, and gardening. We would like to thank everyone for the love and support for our family and ask that everyone who knew Mark (Doc) partake in an act of kindness in his name. Mark is predeceased by his wife Diana Rita DeNegre and his first-born grandson, Kollin Francis DeNegre as well as his brother Paul Louis DeNegre. He is survived by his children: Louis Mark DeNegre Jr. and wife Janice, Damian DeNegre and wife Donna, Gerard DeNegre and wife Vivika, Christopher DeNegre and wife Kristina, Peter DeNegre and partner Juan Garcia, and Diana DeNegre. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Noah, Ronnell, Cooper, Kaeley, Grace, Victoria, Samuel, Cole, Nicholas, Christopher DeNegre, Olivia DeNegre Carbone and husband Capt. RJ, Jordyn and Eryn Sheeley and three great-grandchildren: Jameson and Blake Carbone and Evelyn DeNegre.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Visitors are required to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, minimize physical contact and socialize outside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd. in Woodbridge Thursday morning at 10:00 (PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH.) Per current State guidelines, a maximum of 100 people are allowed to attend indoor services and masks are required by all in attendance. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastside Burial Ground. Memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to The Robert L. Beloin Fund for Faith in Action at Saint Thomas More https://stm.yale.edu/robert-l-beloin-fund. Share a memory and sign Mark's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.