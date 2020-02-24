|
|
Naclerio, Louis
Louis Ernest Naclerio, 84, of North Haven and formally of Hamden, born in New Haven passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Louise Grasso Naclerio of New Haven. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Louise Sidoli Naclerio; his daughters, Attorney Laura (Peter) Zullo and Lynda (Ralph) Cook; and 4 grandchildren, Daniel Zullo, Stephen Zullo, Ralph Cook V and Maria Cook; and 2 great-grandsons, Ralph Cook, VI and Samuel Rivera. Other survivors include his sister, Alice Esparo; sister-in-law, Jean Sidoli Gambardella; and brother-in-law, Dr. Raymond Gambardella. He was Uncle Louie to numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Al Naclerio and sister Phyllis Magistro. His formal education began at St. Francis Elementary School, Wilbur Cross High, Cheshire Academy and ended with a BS Degree in Business Administration from Quinnipiac University in 1959. His interest in business began with experiences in his family owned businesses, American Meat Market and Grocery Store and later Naclerio's Package Store. After graduation from college, he was manager of the Sterling Beverage wholesale liquor distributorship for approximately 5 years. Subsequently, he became employed by the City of New Haven under Mayor Henry Lee and retired 42 years later under Mayor John DeStefano as a Family and Business Relocation Specialist dealing with federal guidelines and eminent domain actions taken by the city, assisting with community development, industrial projects and the livable city initiative. He was on the Advisory Board of the American National Bank, member of the New Haven Columbus Day Committee, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, Italian American Historical Society and the Sons of Italy. Louis enjoyed traveling the world with his family and friends. He had a passion for golf and even achieved a hole in one!
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020