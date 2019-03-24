Canestri, Louis P.

Louis P. Canestri 68 of Branford beloved husband of Maria Arcucci Canestri passed away on March 18, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Shanon (Bruce) Coppola of RI and Erica (Christopher) DePalma of Branford. Grandfather of Brenna, Bruce II and Blake Coppola and Christopher and Gemma DePalma. Brother of Caesar (Donna) Canestri Jr. of East Haven and the late James V. and Joseph A. Canestri. Brother -in- law of Valerie Canestri of East Haven. Louis was born in New Haven on November 28, 1950 son of the late Caesar and Josephine Lucibello Canestri. Prior to his retirement Louis was the owner of Canestri Excavating and a member of the Operating Engineers. Louis was also a founding member of the Hole in the Wall MC.

Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on TUESDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial Contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Louis's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019