|
|
Scheps, Louis P.
Louis P. Scheps, age 87, of Branford, CT passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Max and Jean Scheps. Lou was predeceased by his wife Enid to whom he was married for 62 years. Lou leaves his children, Adam Scheps and his wife Elizabeth of Orange, CT; Amy S. Steinberg of Foxboro, MA; his five grandchildren Piero, Max, and Sam Scheps and Jake and Ally Steinberg; and one great grandchild Luca. Lou also leaves his sister Barbara Etelson and her husband Arnold of New York and their children and families.
Lou was a mechanical engineer who had an impressive career. He kept putting off retirement as he loved learning and developing products, working with people and being a part of a larger engineering community, beginning at GE in Boston and ending as President of CAS Medical in Branford.
Although Lou and his wife travelled extensively, boating was his passion. They spent much of their time boating and socializing at The Branford Yacht Club with friends. He was a past Commodore at the yacht club, a position he truly loved. Lou sold his last boat The "LOENA" at age 85. Lou was a member of the Branford Rotary Club and loved helping at the pancake breakfasts.
Funeral services will be held at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Jewell St. New Haven on TUESDAY morning March 17, at 11:00 a.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in Care of Arrangements.
Shiva will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m at the family's home, 11 River Walk, Branford.
The family would like to thank all of Lou's caregivers for the wonderful attention and care they gave to him over the past few months and to the staff at Branford Hospice for the compassionate care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Branford Rotary Club or Branford Hospice. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020