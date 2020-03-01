|
Pagliaro, Sr., Louis
Louis Pagliaro, Sr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of New Haven, West Haven and North Haven, CT passed away peacefully at his son's home on Monday, February 24th, 2020 after a short period of declining health. Louis was the last of seven, first generation Italian American children born to Antonio and Pasqualina (Esposito) Pagliaro, both of whom emigrated from Atrani, Italy to New Haven as young children. He was a veteran of the Army Medical Corps and served in the Korean War as a Corporal in 1953, stationed in Japan. Together with his wife and dance partner of 62 years, Nancy (Kasperwitch) Pagliaro, they raised their family in West Haven and North Haven, CT. He was devoted family man who worked as a furniture upholster for over 60 years and was considered an artist by many of his customers for the way in which he practiced his craft. His hobbies included spending time with his family and friends enjoying coffee and conversation around the dinner table. It was important to him that he drive back to CT at least twice a year to spend significant time with his grandchildren, siblings, family and friends in CT. In his youth he loved to go out dancing with his wife and was always the life of the party. In his retirement he enjoyed watching his beloved Mets on television, fishing, and could often be found fixing or repair something around his home. He was well known in his community of Glenmere, Myrtle Beach, SC for caring and watching over older neighbors in his association, driving them to hospital appointments, helping them with house maintenance, and checking in on them during hurricane season. Louis instilled in his children and grandchildren the value of respect and caring for others. He was a man of simple pleasures who enjoyed the great love and respect of his family and friends.
He was the devoted father to Louis and Stephen (Catherine) Pagliaro) and much loved "Poppie" to grandchildren Antonio, Dominic, Gino, Maria,
and Louis A. Pagliaro and great-grandfather to Layton Pagliaro. He was predeceased by brothers Bonaventura, Peter C., and Anthony Pagliaro, sisters Anna Langella, Margaret Diglio, and Josephine Lucibello, all of New Haven.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:30a.m., St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave. North Haven. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louis' name may be made to the SMILOW Fund for Yale New Haven Children's Hospital online (www.givetoynhh.org) or Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven , CT 06508-9979. His arrangements are in the care of The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020