1/1
Louis Peccerillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peccerillo, Louis
Louis Peccerillo, age 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at the West Haven Veterans Administration Hospital on October 18, 2020. Louis was born in New Haven, son of the late John & Catherine Dellamura Peccerillo. He is survived by his longtime companion and partner, Frances Foster of West Haven, his children, Cathy (Tim) Porto of West Haven, Sandra Peccerillo (Art Barstis) of Branford, and Louis Peccerillo (Ron Wilcox) of Florida, his grandchildren, Kenneth (Rebecca) DiStasio, Christopher (Jennie) DiStasio, Stephanie Lynch, Nicholas & Martyna Waskowich, and Louis Peccerillo III, and his 7 beloved great grandchildren, Kage, Dominic, Mark, Paul, Sofia, Niko & Lilianna. He was predeceased by his grandson, Kyle Waskowich, and his siblings, Anna Pascarelli, Ralph and Joseph Peccerillo. Louis was a proud Army Veteran, serving during WWII, with the 47th Infantry Division. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor for many years. Louis was also a member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 30, from 4 – 6 p.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Military honors will be rendered at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in his name to the VA Connecticut Healthcare System Fisher House (135F) Attn: Amanda Salthouse, Fisher House Program Manager 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave a message for Louis' family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
06:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved