Peccerillo, LouisLouis Peccerillo, age 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at the West Haven Veterans Administration Hospital on October 18, 2020. Louis was born in New Haven, son of the late John & Catherine Dellamura Peccerillo. He is survived by his longtime companion and partner, Frances Foster of West Haven, his children, Cathy (Tim) Porto of West Haven, Sandra Peccerillo (Art Barstis) of Branford, and Louis Peccerillo (Ron Wilcox) of Florida, his grandchildren, Kenneth (Rebecca) DiStasio, Christopher (Jennie) DiStasio, Stephanie Lynch, Nicholas & Martyna Waskowich, and Louis Peccerillo III, and his 7 beloved great grandchildren, Kage, Dominic, Mark, Paul, Sofia, Niko & Lilianna. He was predeceased by his grandson, Kyle Waskowich, and his siblings, Anna Pascarelli, Ralph and Joseph Peccerillo. Louis was a proud Army Veteran, serving during WWII, with the 47th Infantry Division. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor for many years. Louis was also a member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will take place on Friday, October 30, from 4 – 6 p.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Military honors will be rendered at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in his name to the VA Connecticut Healthcare System Fisher House (135F) Attn: Amanda Salthouse, Fisher House Program Manager 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave a message for Louis' family, please visit our website,