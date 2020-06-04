Louis R. "Gige" Facchini
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Facchini, Louis R. "Gige"
Louis "Gige" Facchini, 91 years old, of Ansonia, CT beloved husband of Pauline Gaudio Facchini, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully of natural causes (non-Covid related). Lou was born in Ansonia, CT, on February 8, 1929, the son of the late Luigi Facchini and Philomena Zampa Facchini. He was the fourth of four children. Lou was a dedicated father and is survived by his children: Barbara Duncan (Tom), of Ansonia, CT; Linda Haynes (Paul) of Oxford, CT; and Louis Facchini III (Fara Manzanillo) of Boca Raton, FL. He is survived by his brother, Armando (Fanny) Facchini of Seymour, CT. He was predeceased by his brother Reno Facchini (Anita), and his sister Inez Gentile (Nick). Additionally, Lou is survived by his five beloved grandchildren: Lauren Hale (Thomas Wethington) of Brooklyn, NY; Caitlin Hale of Brooklyn, NY; Emily Holt (Daniel) of Oxford, CT; Kevin Haynes of Seattle, WA; Louis Facchini IV of Boca Raton, FL; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Holt of Oxford, CT. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jenny Napychank of Shelton; and his former son-in-law and dear friend, Gary Hale of Hamden, CT. He was a lifelong resident of Ansonia and a devout parishioner of the Holy Rosary Church. He was educated at Pine High School and was elected president of his senior class. Lou served his nation honorably in the United States Army and was deployed in Germany during the early days of the Cold War. He was employed by the New Haven Register for more than twenty-five years. Lou was inducted into the Connecticut Softball Hall of Fame & the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame for a fourteen-year career including serving as a star outfielder for the Windy Hill AC and the 1958 state champion VFW team. He was also an avid NY Giants fan. Lou studied karate in New York and earned his black belt in 1966. At the time, he was one of only 1,500 black belts in the United States. He competed in karate tournaments internationally in Toronto, Canada, and placed second in a tournament at the legendary Madison Square Garden. Through word of mouth, his NYC classes rose in popularity and even attracted future action-star Chuck Norris. Lou created the first instructional karate program in New England at the YMCA in Ansonia, CT, which included karate and self-defense classes for children, women, professionals, and several famous karate figures. He founded the program upon his belief of creating a strong mind-body connection, developing self-confidence and empowering resistance to bullying. Lou instructed more than a thousand boys and girls of all races, creeds and income levels and was a generous mentor with his time and kindness to each of them. He created and cherished life-long relationships with many of his former students that remained through the end of his life. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/ BEDNAR- OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. Out of an abundance of caution, a maximum of ten people will be permitted entrance into the funeral home at one time. It is requested by the family that all visitors must wear a mask. Also, once you have paid your respects to Mr. Facchini, please exit the funeral home immediately. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church, followed by U.S. Army military honors and interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia, CT 06401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Lou's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 3, 2020
Louis - So very sorry to hear of your father's passing. I very much enjoyed reading about his remarkable life. Wishing you and your family peace during this difficult time.
Kathy Strom
Friend
June 3, 2020
To the Facchini family, we are truly sorry for your loss. Louis was a happy go lucky guy who was also very humble. He will be missed by all. Sincerely,
Nunzio & Maureen Parente
Nunzio Parente
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Pauline and family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. "Gig" as I always knew him was a kind and compassionate man with a heart of gold. He will be missed by many.
Sincerely:
Rita St Jacques
Rita St Jacques
June 3, 2020
Linda, Louie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad was an amazing person. What a good long life he lived.
My prayers are with you at this sad time.
Melissa McGuire Ellery
Meliss McGuire Ellery
Friend
June 3, 2020
Our sincere and deepest sympathies from The Kiley Family
Chris Kiley
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Facchini family, my Father Rich was also taught karate by Gige, my dad and Gige worked for some time for the NH Register boy the stories I heard! Honorable man, good man, may he rest in peace, Deepest Sympathy the Ewen Family of Florida, formerly of Ansonia
Karen Pelaggi
Friend
June 3, 2020
To Gige's family. A gentleman. Blessed with a rich and bountiful life. My deepest sympathy to his wonderful family.
Sincerely,
Tom Clifford
Friend
June 3, 2020
On behalf of the Lepeska family we offer condolences to the family and friends of Gige. He was one hell of a man. And will be missed dearly.
John Lepeska
Friend
June 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with the Facchini family.
Pat Golino
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Linda and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your fathers passing. I have such wonderful memories of him at so many of your parties. He was always kind, and funny, and welcoming. He made me feel part of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love, Eileen
Eileen Broderick
Friend
June 3, 2020
Lou teaching at the Y, 1975
To Lou's family, so sorry for your loss.
He was the best Karate teacher I have had in a 47 year martial journey. Lou taught the hardest of the hard styles; Japanese "Shotokan". He was an intense and precise instructor. His teachings of body mechanics and technical execution have resonated over the years. Yet with such knowledge he was a humble man, who cared deeply for his family and his students. Although I never called him Sensei to his face, he was Sensei in the truest spirit of martial traditions.
RIP Sensei
Jack Dempsey
Friend
June 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Gige in the last 20 years through my husband Rich. He was a wonderful man and we had the nicest weekly conversations in local supermarkets! He deeply loved his family and the dinners they shared especially at the holidays. My deepest sympathy to his wife, his daughter Barbara and all the family.
Loisann Marazzi
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Dear Linda and family. So sorry to hear of your dads passing! I always saw him and your mom in church. What a nice man he was. God Bless you, Diana Musante
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved