1/1
Louis Ralph Maresca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maresca, Louis Ralph
Entered into rest Oct. 21, 2020, Louis R. Maresca, 89; longtime North Haven resident. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Longo Maresca; a great and loving father of Mark (Martha) Maresca; adoring grandfather of Lauren and Ryan Maresca whom he loved very much. Nothing made him happier than taking them out for a nice dinner or an ice cream. Dear brother of Genevieve Jackman. Born March 16, 1931, son of the late Charles and Mary Fusco Maresca. He grew up on Wooster St. where his first job was delivering bread with a bread basket on his bicycle for Frank Pepe. He was swim team captain at Hillhouse High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Quinnipiac College. Louis was a Navy veteran who proudly served aboard the USS Lowry and USS Laffey during the Korean Conflict stationed throughout Europe, Japan and the South Pacific islands. He retired as CFO of the Unimax Switch Corp. and until the Covid pandemic restrictions enjoyed monthly luncheons with his former co-workers. They had been devoted friends to one another for many years. Louis was always ready to help in any way possible to ease the burdens of life. He will be forever known as a quiet gentleman who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of loving and knowing him.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, Wednesday October 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Place, Thursday October 29th at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (st.jude.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved