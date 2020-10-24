Maresca, Louis Ralph
Entered into rest Oct. 21, 2020, Louis R. Maresca, 89; longtime North Haven resident. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Longo Maresca; a great and loving father of Mark (Martha) Maresca; adoring grandfather of Lauren and Ryan Maresca whom he loved very much. Nothing made him happier than taking them out for a nice dinner or an ice cream. Dear brother of Genevieve Jackman. Born March 16, 1931, son of the late Charles and Mary Fusco Maresca. He grew up on Wooster St. where his first job was delivering bread with a bread basket on his bicycle for Frank Pepe. He was swim team captain at Hillhouse High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Quinnipiac College. Louis was a Navy veteran who proudly served aboard the USS Lowry and USS Laffey during the Korean Conflict stationed throughout Europe, Japan and the South Pacific islands. He retired as CFO of the Unimax Switch Corp. and until the Covid pandemic restrictions enjoyed monthly luncheons with his former co-workers. They had been devoted friends to one another for many years. Louis was always ready to help in any way possible to ease the burdens of life. He will be forever known as a quiet gentleman who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of loving and knowing him.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, Wednesday October 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Place, Thursday October 29th at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(st.jude.org
).