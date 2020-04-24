|
|
Rosello, Louis
Louis Rosello, 87 of Hamden died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of sixty three years to Ann Marie Bava Rosello. Lou was born in New York City on August 20, 1932, a son of the late Modesto and Angelina Votto Rosello, and was a life-long Hamden resident. Lou was a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran. He was a Hamden Police Officer from 1960-1979, and retired from the Town of Hamden Engineering Department. Lou was an avid musician who had a tremendous following. He started performing with the Jolly Gents, and then formed his own band "Lou Rose & The Inner Circle" and played for many local venues. He was a long-time member of the Alpha Club of New Haven, and a devoted golfer. He loved traveling, and casino trips were his pleasure. He was renowned for his jokes, funny faces, and always making people laugh. In addition to his wife, Lou is survived by two sons, Kenneth Rosello and his wife Leslie Minore Rosello of North Haven and Steve Rosello of Hamden, two grandchildren, Taylor Ann Rosello of North Haven and Katelin Rosello of Hamden, one brother, Modesto Rosello of Cheshire, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Vera Theroux, and a brother, George Rosello. A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. in St. Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave, New Haven. A Memorial Mass for Lou will be announced at a later date. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020