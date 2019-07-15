Ruggiero, Louis

Louis "Bart" Ruggiero, 90 years old, died peacefully on July 9, 2019. Bart was predeceased by the love of his life of 60 years, Rose Elizabeth (O'Neill) Ruggiero. He leaves his children Marianne, Karen, Bart, Rob, and Len (predeceased), as well as 12 grandchildren: Tara, Ali, Eric, Will, Kelly, Sarah, Kate, Kevin, Allison, Meredith, Emily, and John. Bart was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 24, 1928, the only child of Leonard and Marion Ruggiero, who both came to this country as children from Sicily. A former resident of Glen Cove, Long Island and Redding, CT. He enlisted in the Army Corp. of Engineers in 1948 and was assigned to the 1st Guided Missile Battalion at White Sands Proving Grounds in Las Cruses, NM. He was honorably discharged as Sergeant 1st Class in 1956. He attended Pace College studying advertising, and first worked for Pfizer in New York City for 18 years, and then Hoffman La-Roche in New Jersey for 20 years in various senior marketing positions until his retirement in 1993. He and his wife Rose both retired and lived in Essex, CT. Bart was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Essex, a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council of OLOS. He was also part of the Father Phillip Sheridan Assembly #1757 at St. John's in Old Saybrook, and the Third Order of Mary. Bart loved being on the water. He spent many summers with his family on Lake St. Catherine in Wells, VT. In retirement he loved sailing and boating on Long Island Sound. His family was everything to him and he gifted them all; children and grandchildren, with his love of family, God, and nature. Bart was so kind and generous with everyone he met, working tirelessly for his church, neighbors and family, giving of himself completely to help anyone in need. He was always the first one to volunteer and the last one to leave any event. He was a humble and compassionate man who adored his wife and spent his last years wanting to be together again with her in heaven. Visiting hours are on Monday, July 15 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Robinson, Wright, & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St, Centerbrook, Connecticut. The Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street, in Essex on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. Burial service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Westbrook, Connecticut. Published in Shoreline Times on July 19, 2019