Louis Seccia
1934 - 2020
SECCIA, LOUIS
Louis (Zeke) Seccia, 86, of Bethany, passed away peacefully in his home on September 11, 2020. He was born May 27, 1934 in Woodbridge the son of the late Domenic and Anna Longo Seccia. He was a master mechanic who worked for Hamden Public works until his retirement. In his early years his love of stock car racing brought him many accolades at the West Haven Speedway with the Fire Ball "4" surrounded by his friends and crew. He is survived by his former wife Lorraine Bogart Seccia; his daughter Donna Woodford (Richard) of West Haven and his son Paul Seccia of Woodbridge, four grandchildren Jennifer and Joseph Abdelmaseh and Michelle and Richard Woodford, two great-grandchildren Joshua and Alexis Abdelmaseh, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sisters; Evelyn DeVito and Eleanor Canepari.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in East Side Cemetery, Woodbridge Friday at 11:00 a.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. Many thanks to Smilow, The Linden at Woodbridge, and Constellation Hospice for their care and compassion.
www.celentanofuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
