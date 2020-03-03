|
|
Sharretto, Jr., Louis
Louis (Pops) Sharretto, Jr. of West Haven passed away February 29, 2020. Born in New Haven on July 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Louis and Lucille Sharretto of West Haven. Louis was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving as a Seaman during the Korean conflict, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Louis was a great athlete therefore inducted into the New Haven Gridiron Hall of Fame in 2009. Father to Bonnie Sciarretto, Joanne Sharretto, both of Vero Beach, FL; Louis Sharretto, Derby, CT; James E. (Caryl) Sharretto, Branford, CT. He also leaves his former wife, Beverly Sharretto and 3 grandchildren: Jamie, Madalyn, and Rebecca Sharretto, as well as a great-grandchild, James Russo. Very close to Pops was his niece, Rita Maria Cretella of North Haven, CT. He was predeceased by a grandson, Louis Russo. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. A private family burial will take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery on March 9th.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020