Sirico, Louis
Louis Sirico of North Branford, formerly of Branford, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Madelaine Cantin Sirico. Louis was born October 1, 1923 in New Haven, son of the late Luigi and Fortunata Miranda Sirico. He worked as a meat manager for the A & P Stores for 45 years until retiring. He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. Louis is survived by his niece Claude (Simon) Cote of Canada; and many loving nieces and nephews from the Sirico, Palumbo, Casey, Esposito and Baldino families; and his best friend Edward O'Neill of Guilford.
Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Wednesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian burial in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
.