1/1
Louis Sirico
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sirico, Louis
Louis Sirico of North Branford, formerly of Branford, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Madelaine Cantin Sirico. Louis was born October 1, 1923 in New Haven, son of the late Luigi and Fortunata Miranda Sirico. He worked as a meat manager for the A & P Stores for 45 years until retiring. He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. Louis is survived by his niece Claude (Simon) Cote of Canada; and many loving nieces and nephews from the Sirico, Palumbo, Casey, Esposito and Baldino families; and his best friend Edward O'Neill of Guilford.
Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Wednesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian burial in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved