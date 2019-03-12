Guarino, Louis T.

Louis Thomas Guarino ("Twinnie"), age 87 of Orange, CT, husband of the late Rose Marie Guarino, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 in the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in New Haven on April 30th, 1931, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Adeline Guarino. After graduating from Hillhouse High School, Lou enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. After completing his service, he married his beautiful wife and was blessed with a 58 year marriage. They moved to Orange in 1963 and began the journey of raising their children in the new home that dad built. After a 25 year career at IBM, dad was blessed with a well deserved, long retirement. During those years he remained active with a part-time position with Yale University Athletics, he was an Orange Carnival volunteer, and limousine driver for local funeral homes. Most recently, after decades of silence, dad resumed his love of playing the drums. He often remembered fondly the good times being with his band that played the New Haven and NYC clubs in the 40's. He was a communicant of Holy Infant Church where he and his wife attended daily mass followed by a morning of exercise and meeting up with friends at the Orange Senior Center. Dad took great pride in the beauty of his home and spent long summer days tending to his lawn and flower garden. After a long days work and the day quieted, dad would sit in his lawn chair contently soaking in the fruits of his work. Lou was a loyal friend who jumped at the chance to lend a hand to anyone needing help.

Lou was very proud of his Italian heritage and treasured his experiences of growing up on Legion Avenue. Decades later to bring old neighbors together he co-founded The LA Reunion. He was a longtime member of the West Haven Italian American Club where for many years he was the Thursday night Bingo caller.

He enjoyed the company of good friends who in turn loved being around him for his quick wit and humor often bringing people to tears with laughter. Dad was a simple, jolly man who had a twinkle in his eye and a whistle on his lips. You'd hear the happy tune of his whistling before you even saw him coming. Simply, he enjoyed life.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Alphonse, and twin brother William "Monk" and his son-in-law, Craig Hoffer. He leaves behind his son Michael (Susana) Guarino, Hoboken, NJ, his daughter, Lori Hoffer Woodbridge, grandchildren, Michael (Elisabeth) Guarino, Jr., Katie (John) DeLeo, Jennifer and Jessica Hoffer, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, on Thursday March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Orange Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lou may be made to Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or www.homesforthebrave.org/donate. Arrangements are in care of The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street, New Haven, www.celentanofuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019