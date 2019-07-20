New Haven Register Obituaries
Louis Viera Jr.


1934 - 2019
Louis Viera Jr. Obituary
Viera, Jr., Louis
Louis J. Viera, Jr., 84, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT to the late Louis and Maquelina Nober Viera on July 19, 1934. He worked in the material services department at Yale Hospital for over 30 years. Louis leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Meisha Stanley; grandchildren, Antoinette Stanley and Aaron Rhodes; stepchildren, Darrell Stanley, Gregory Stanley, Michael Stanley, Jeffery Stanley, Christopher Stanley, Winfred Stanley Jr., Michelle Stanley-Ward, Renita Stanley-Harrell, Antoinette Stanley-Brown; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lillian Daluz and Julia Viera.
A celebration of his life will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Viera family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
