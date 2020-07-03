Tiano, Louis W. "Bill"
Louis W. "Bill" Tiano, age 83, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Oxford. He was the beloved husband of the late Sylvia Martin Tiano. Bill was born in Derby on July 23, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Mary Morrello Tiano. A lifelong resident of the Derby community, he was employed as a dispatcher for Derby Public Works for forty-seven years until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the Adriatic Marchegian Club and the Lafayette Club both in Derby. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, William J. Tiano (Therese) of Oxford, daughters, Mary Tiano of KS and Susan Coblentz (Steve) of PA, grandchildren, Sarah Lear (Jarrett), Benjamin Manley, Jeffrey Rondeau (Elissa), Gina Mentzer, USMC, Rachel Mentzer, Brittany Lariccia (Matthew) and William Hause (Amy), great-grandsons, Steven Lear, Colton Hause, Jaxx Lariccia and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Michael, Edward, George, Anthony and Albert Tiano and sisters, Lucy Sparso, Eva Cimino and Ann Teodosio. Visiting will take place on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 9:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held with Rev. Christopher Tiano officiating. Interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery will be private. To sign Bill's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
