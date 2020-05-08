Zaccaro, Louis
Louis J. Zaccaro Jr., 88, of Seymour, left this life May 2 at Griffin Hospital, Derby, after a long illness. He shared 65 years of his life with his wife, Dolores Zaccaro.
Lou was born April 18, 1932, in the Bronx, NY, to Louis (Sr.) and Grace (Cappetta) Zaccaro. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and later attended the University of New Haven. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served from 1951 to 1955.
He worked at Sikorsky and American Chain & Cable Co. before turning to a career of service to others, first as executive director of TEAM in the Valley, and then as executive director of Sage Services until he retired at age 71. Even then, he continued his service, acting as a conservator for disabled people who had no families. He was involved with Area Congregations Together and was on the executive board for Spooner House, the Valley's homeless shelter, for decades. After leaving the board, Lou and Dolores continued to help serve dinner to the shelter's residents once a month.
Lou's penchant for service applied to his hometown as well. He was chairman of Seymour's Board of Education for many years and also served on the Board of Finance, in addition to other committees and boards. He was an usher at St. Augustine Church and a member of its finance council.
Besides his loving wife, Lou is survived by a family whom he loved deeply. He leaves his sons, Stephen Zaccaro and his wife Gail, Michael Zaccaro and his wife Joan, Thomas Zaccaro and his wife Joanne, and daughter Lorraine Bukowski; grandchildren Craig Zaccaro, Caitlin Zaccaro-Allcock and her husband Thomas, Jeffry Bukowski and his wife Amy, Jamie Rose Bukowski, Michael Zaccaro Jr., Nicole Zaccaro, Christine Zaccaro, and Carolyn Zaccaro, as well as four nephews, a niece, and several lifelong friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Raymond.
Burial will be private. There will be a memorial service for Lou after the current pandemic ends.
Friends who would like to honor Lou's memory are invited to donate to The Louis & Dolores Zaccaro Community Service Award at Notre Dame High School, West Haven, through the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, Seymour.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
