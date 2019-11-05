New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Louise A. Cavallaro


1929 - 2019
Louise A. Cavallaro Obituary
Cavallaro, Louise A.
Louise A. Costanzo Cavallaro, age 90, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Harold E. Cavallaro Sr., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on February 1, 1929 she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Carmella DeGruttola Costanzo and was a long time resident of Trumbull.After graduating from college, Louise worked in the medical field and was the founder and president of the Bridgeport Medical Assistants' Association. She worked for many years in a cardiology practice before her retirement. She was a devoted mother, was president of the Home School Assoc. in Trumbull, a cub scout, brownie, boy scout and girl scout leader and later chaired various committees with the Orange Lions Club and the Orange Advisory Board. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing with her husband and after the passing of her husband, she joined the Blossom Tappers, a senior womens' tap dancing troupe. Louise and the troupe were invited to be the first senior group invited to shadow a former Rockette and perform at Radio City Music Hall. For over 20 years, she entertained those in convalescent homes and the assisted living and volunteered many hours with the Special Olympics. She was a peppy senior, had a zest for life and could be found taking a kickboxing or aerobics class.She is survived by her devoted children, her son, Harold E. Cavallaro, Jr. (Nasrin) of Orange and her daughter, Judy Pasqualoni (Mark) of Cheshire, her grandchildren, Christopher and Juliana Cavallaro both of Orange, her brother, Johnny Silva of San Pedro, CA and her sister, Teresa Schiro (Anthony) of Baldwinsville, NY. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Elizabeth Cavallaro, sisters, Mary Cubelli and Susan Collier. The family would like to thank the caring doctors and staff at Yale New Haven Hospital and U.S. Renal Care of Orange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 5-8 PM in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019
