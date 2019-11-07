New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Louise Milardo
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
Louise A. Milardo


1930 - 2019
Louise A. Milardo Obituary
Milardo, Louise A.
Louise A. Milardo, age 89, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of November 6, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was the beloved wife of sixty-five years to the late Matthew V. Milardo. Mrs. Milardo was born in New Haven on August 11, 1930, daughter of the late Daniel and Louise Burns. A resident of Ansonia since 1955, she was the manager of the former Half Way House Restaurant at Woodbridge Country Club for many years until her retirement in 1997. Louise was a member of the Ansonia Senior Center and enjoyed cooking, singing karaoke, dancing, being her husband's lucky charm as they watched horse racing, playing bocce and being surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Matthew Milardo Jr. of New Haven and Michael Milardo of Bellingham, MA, daughters, Millie Milardo of Ansonia and Valerie Dargon (Shawn) of Derby, cherished grandchildren, Jake Milardo, Vincent Lindsley (Danielle), Bobbi Jo Bouteiller, Mark Dargon, Julia Milardo and Sarah Milardo, great-grandchildren, Miguel Vazquez, Brooklyn Bouteiller, Natalie and Noah Jones and Sonia and Maddie Lindsley, a sister, MaryEtta Potter (James) of Seymour and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Vincent Milardo, brothers, Francis and Ernest Keith, Daniel and Robert Burns and a sister, Frances Nasatka. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Monday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019
