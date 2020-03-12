|
|
Perrotti, Louise A.
Louise "Weezie" (Ardito) Perrotti, 92, of Granby, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. She was born in New Haven on August 25, 1927 to the late Nunzio and Philomena Aitro Ardito. Louise lived for many years in West Haven before moving to Granby. She is survived by her son, Gregory Perrotti, and daughter-in-law, Susan, of Granby, and sisters, Ann Laspino, Dolores Berube, a brother John Ardito, and was predeceased by sister Connie Turro, and brothers, Gaetano, Charles, Ernest, Anthony and Peter Ardito, and her special dancing partner, Joseph Petriccione. She also leaves several nieces and nephews including her special niece Vicky Vensel, and was predeceased by her special nephew James Laspino. Louise worked for more than twenty years at the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, retiring in 1995. Louise enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved food shopping, cooking for her family, her vacations with Joe, watching Hallmark movies, and occasional trips to Mohegan Sun. The highlight of her week was her hair appointment with Sue and Chris at Granby Barber and Style Shop, and breakfasts with her son. The family wishes to thank Louise's friends Joan Lacharite and Valerie Calloway, who helped her so much in her later years, and the wonderful caring staff at Meadowbrook. Louise's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Granby Community Fund, P.O. Box 94, Granby, CT 06035.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020