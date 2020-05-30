Carter, Louise Belknap

Louise Belknap Carter

24 July 1927-6 April 2020

Louise Belknap was born in New York, NY, where she attended The Chapin School ('45). After majoring in art history at Bryn Mawr College ('49), Louise Belknap became a cataloguer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY. There she met her future husband, curator, later, museum director, David Carter, who predeceased her in 2014. They lived in New York, Indianapolis, Providence, Montreal, and New Haven. Louise helped run The Bryn Mawr Bookshop in New Haven, CT for more than thirty years. An avid gardener and bibliophile, LBC also belonged to The Fortnightly Club, The Garden Club of New Haven, and The Garden Club of America. For many decades she studied bookbinding at The Creative Arts Workshop and showed her work alongside her husband's photographs when they were in their eighties.

Her brother, Robert Belknap, predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Belknap, and brother-in-law, David Kaufman; her children, Debby, Gilles, Polly, and Pamela; her grandchildren, Chauncey, his wife Sarah-Jane, Samantha, Eliot, Dylan, Chelsea, Tyler, Malya, and Leo; and her great-grandson, Jean-Marcel.

Donations may be made to The Eli Whitney Museum, 915 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06517.



