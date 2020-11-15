Bonito, Louise "Lulu"
Louise Bonito entered into eternal peace on November 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Louise "Lulu" was born in New Haven on April 26, 1913. She was predeceased by her parents Ferdinando and Anne Amodio Roveto; sisters and brothers-in-law Angelina and Harold Pilon, and Mary and Pat Cusano and daughter-in-law Bonnie Bonito. Louise is survived by her children Salvatore and Rita Bonito of North Haven, Fred and Marylou Bonito of Guilford, Camille Addario of Westport, James Bonito of North Haven, Robert Bonito of Trumbull, as well as Phillip Addario and Monica D'Amore Bonito as well as eleven grandchildren and their spouses and nineteen great grandchildren. Louise was a seamstress at Union Garment until becoming self-employed, doing alterations and fabrications from her home for dozens of loyal clients since 1970. Her love and devotion to her family and to her patron saint, St. Anne, was unwavering. She delighted in cooking and baking, sewing and knitting, playing cards, and the occasional visit to the casino. Most of all, she enjoyed opening her door to, and feeding, everyone. She will remain close in the hearts of family and friends, and was a constant source of inspiration, living by her motto to "never hold a grudge." The world has come to know and love Louise through her unforgettable 102nd birthday video, where she accidentally blew out her teeth along with the birthday candles. The Youtube video has been viewed by and brought smiles to millions of people around the globe, as well as inspiring the short documentary about her life, "LOVE NONNIE", made by granddaughter Lisa Addario. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Connecticut Hospice Homecare, Dr. Nudel, Nurse Practitioner Tina and caregivers Nixhiko Troque and Victoria Pozdneva. Rest in eternal peace, our beloved matriarch: Mom, Louise, Lulu, Nonnie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be a proper Celebration of Louise' life at a time when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sainte-Anne-de-Ceaupre, Quebec Canada, 10018 Ave Royals, Qe-GOA 3CO., or to the charity of your choice
