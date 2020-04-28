New Haven Register Obituaries
Louise Carnevale


1940 - 2020
Louise Carnevale Obituary
Carnevale, Louise
Louise M. Carnevale, 79, of Cheshire died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mid State Medical, Meriden, CT. She was born May 5, 1940 in New Haven to Joseph M. and Mary Botti Carnevale. She is survived by her twin brother, Gerald Carnevale of New Haven and her brother Richard Carnevale of Old Saybrook.
Funeral service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Gill Foundation, PO Box 7331, Prospect, CT 06712. The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
