Cusano, Louise
Louise Rose Canestri Cusano, 103, of Wallingford died peacefully on May 30, 2020 in Regency House in Wallingford. She was a loving wife to the late Anthony Cusano. Louise was born in Amalfi, Italy on March 30, 1917, a daughter of the late Michele and Caroline Coppola Canestri. She emigrated from Amalfi with her parents and siblings in 1920 and grew up and worked at Canestri's Pastry Shop on Wooster Street, which was owned by her family. She later worked as an inspector at Echlin Auto Parts in Branford before retiring in 1977. It was at this time that she dedicated her life to her family and friends. Louise loved to cook, bake and feed everyone who came into her home. She was a loving and devoted mother to Mary Cusano Schnabel; beloved grandmother to Lisa (Andrea) Zanna and Mary Luisa Schnabel; great-grandmother to Alessandra Maria Zana and Michele Antonio Zana. She is also survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Joachim "Kim" Schnabel whom she loved very much, and her siblings Carmela Canestri, Louis Canestri, Raffaella Cicarelli, Caesarina "Rena" Funaro, Gloria Castellano and Caesar "Babe" Canestri. Louise's family would like to thank Melody, Annette, Joyce, Sandy, Felicia, Krista and Louis at Regency House for their loving care.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place New Haven. Visitors are required to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, minimize physical contact and socialize outside. A graveside service will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Please meet at the Cemetery office at 10:45am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.stjude.org. Share a memory and sign Louise' guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2020.