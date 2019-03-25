DeVerniero, Louise

Luigina (Louise) DeVerniero of North Haven passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Louise was born in New Haven, delivered by the late Dr. Harry Conte, on November 21, 1922, the daughter of the late Antonio and Rosalia (Lamberti) DeVerniero. She leaves her brother Domenic DiVerniero (Lucille), sister Marie Esposito (William) and her late sister Annette Miron (John). She is also survived by her devoted nephew and nieces William Santillo (Teresa), Beverly Silver including Maria Prota (Carl), Anthony DiVerniero (Lynn), Rosalie Carr (Todd), Lenore Solome (Jeffrey) and the late Robert DiVerniero (Marion). Louise worked at Charlene Bridal Shop, Gant Shirt makers, where she was entrusted the key to the business, and Deitsh Plastics, working well into her late 70's. She graduated from Commercial High School and her passion was fine dining, cooking and she was an ardent follower of style and fashion. Louise was well-loved wherever she worked and lived, including Atria Larson Place and Hamden Health. Louise will be sadly missed but will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She was predeceased by her loving companion Victor Santoro.

Friends are asked to go directly to St. Michael Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 378101-9908. Share a memory and sign Louise' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. is in care of her arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019