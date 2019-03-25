New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise DeVerniero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise DeVerniero


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise DeVerniero Obituary
DeVerniero, Louise
Luigina (Louise) DeVerniero of North Haven passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Louise was born in New Haven, delivered by the late Dr. Harry Conte, on November 21, 1922, the daughter of the late Antonio and Rosalia (Lamberti) DeVerniero. She leaves her brother Domenic DiVerniero (Lucille), sister Marie Esposito (William) and her late sister Annette Miron (John). She is also survived by her devoted nephew and nieces William Santillo (Teresa), Beverly Silver including Maria Prota (Carl), Anthony DiVerniero (Lynn), Rosalie Carr (Todd), Lenore Solome (Jeffrey) and the late Robert DiVerniero (Marion). Louise worked at Charlene Bridal Shop, Gant Shirt makers, where she was entrusted the key to the business, and Deitsh Plastics, working well into her late 70's. She graduated from Commercial High School and her passion was fine dining, cooking and she was an ardent follower of style and fashion. Louise was well-loved wherever she worked and lived, including Atria Larson Place and Hamden Health. Louise will be sadly missed but will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She was predeceased by her loving companion Victor Santoro.
Friends are asked to go directly to St. Michael Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 378101-9908. Share a memory and sign Louise' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now