Louise DeVito
1936 - 2020
DeVito, Louise
Louise Lettieri DeVito, 83, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Michael J. "Mickey" DeVito passed away on May 22, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving mother of Florence DeVito-Knight of East Haven. Grandmother of Michael DeVito-Knight and Briana Knight. Great-grandmother of Nicholas Joseph Caprio V. Sister of Joanne (Sam) Tondalo of East Haven, Dolores (Gary) Podany of Wallingford, Michael (Josephine) Bizzario of Branford, Gabriel Bizzario of North Haven, Frank Bizzario of West Haven and the late Alex Bizzario, James "Buzz" Bizzaro Jr and Salvatore Lettieri. Louise was born in New Haven on October 20, 1936 daughter of the late James and Carmel Mele Bizzario Sr. Louise loved animals and loved watching the UCONN Girls Basketball and her greatest joy was being with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandson.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Louise's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
