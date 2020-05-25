DeVito, LouiseLouise Lettieri DeVito, 83, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Michael J. "Mickey" DeVito passed away on May 22, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving mother of Florence DeVito-Knight of East Haven. Grandmother of Michael DeVito-Knight and Briana Knight. Great-grandmother of Nicholas Joseph Caprio V. Sister of Joanne (Sam) Tondalo of East Haven, Dolores (Gary) Podany of Wallingford, Michael (Josephine) Bizzario of Branford, Gabriel Bizzario of North Haven, Frank Bizzario of West Haven and the late Alex Bizzario, James "Buzz" Bizzaro Jr and Salvatore Lettieri. Louise was born in New Haven on October 20, 1936 daughter of the late James and Carmel Mele Bizzario Sr. Louise loved animals and loved watching the UCONN Girls Basketball and her greatest joy was being with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandson.Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Louise's guest book online at