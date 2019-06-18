Alongi, Louise E.

Louise E. D'Amore Alongi, 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Elim Park, Cheshire with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Frank S. Alongi, Sr. Louise was born in Providence, Rhode Island on January 7, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances D'Amore. She had worked in the banking industry for many years having worked for North Haven National Bank, New Haven Savings Bank, New Alliance and a head teller at First Niagra until her retirement. Mother of Richard Alongi and the late Frank S. Alongi, Jr. Mother-in-law of Denise and Lynn Alongi. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Diana) Alongi, Lauren (Jeff) Perinetti, Richard (Nicole) Alongi, Jr, Marc Alongi and the late Michael F. Alongi. Great-grandmother of Isaiah, Cameron and Alec. Sister of Sophie Eaton, Rita Sormanti and the late Rose Ricciutti, Salvatore and Augustine D'Amore.

The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 19, 2019