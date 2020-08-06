1/1
Louise E. Hamel
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hamel, Louise E.
Louise E. Hamel, 84, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Phillip Hamel, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Born on May 16, 1936 in Haverhill, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Louise Surrette.
Louise was a dedicated nurse for 40 years at Milford Hospital working in the ER. She enjoyed gardening, going out in her kayak, shopping trips at the Christmas Tree Shop, and camping in her motorhome. Louise had a great sense of humor and loved animals, especially her two dogs whom she named Fraiser and Niles. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Louise leaves behind her grandson, Phillip (Elisa) Cahill; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, and Riley; siblings, Marguerite (Gordon) Matthews, Patricia Beloudea, Donald Surrette, and Leon Surrette; son-in-law, Thomas Szychulski; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Phillip Hamel and Marylou Szychulski; and brother, Paul Surrette.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved