Hamel, Louise E.
Louise E. Hamel, 84, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Phillip Hamel, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Born on May 16, 1936 in Haverhill, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Louise Surrette.
Louise was a dedicated nurse for 40 years at Milford Hospital working in the ER. She enjoyed gardening, going out in her kayak, shopping trips at the Christmas Tree Shop, and camping in her motorhome. Louise had a great sense of humor and loved animals, especially her two dogs whom she named Fraiser and Niles. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Louise leaves behind her grandson, Phillip (Elisa) Cahill; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, and Riley; siblings, Marguerite (Gordon) Matthews, Patricia Beloudea, Donald Surrette, and Leon Surrette; son-in-law, Thomas Szychulski; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Phillip Hamel and Marylou Szychulski; and brother, Paul Surrette.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
