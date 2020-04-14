New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Mortimer


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Mortimer Obituary
Mortimer, Louise
Louise Ann Mortimer, age 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Edward George Mortimer, died on April 13, 2020. Louise was born in New Haven on April 12, 1933, to the late Guiseppe Colacino and Elvira Colacino (née Vicedomini). She enjoyed a long career as an office manager for several area doctors in Milford, as well as with Milford Hospital. Louise was active for many years in a bowling League and also was a skilled pinochle player. She was a lifelong book lover, talented watercolor artist, and enthusiast of puzzles and computer games. As well, Louise was very proud to have achieved her college degree as a working adult. Louise was affectionately known as "Mousie" and collected many mouse figurines. Survivors include her children, Edward R. Mortimer of Mount Prospect, IL, John Mortimer (Cathy) of Milford, Michael Mortimer (Michele) of Bristol and Vickie Mortimer (Kate Moriarty, predeceased) of West Haven, and three grandchildren, Nicole Lapointe (Emily), Brett Mortimer and Elizabeth Mortimer. Louise was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Ann, and her siblings; Victoria, George, and Fred Colacino. This picture of her was drawn by her late brother, Fred. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and the interment and short private ceremony will be held in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -