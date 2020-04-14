|
|
Mortimer, Louise
Louise Ann Mortimer, age 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Edward George Mortimer, died on April 13, 2020. Louise was born in New Haven on April 12, 1933, to the late Guiseppe Colacino and Elvira Colacino (née Vicedomini). She enjoyed a long career as an office manager for several area doctors in Milford, as well as with Milford Hospital. Louise was active for many years in a bowling League and also was a skilled pinochle player. She was a lifelong book lover, talented watercolor artist, and enthusiast of puzzles and computer games. As well, Louise was very proud to have achieved her college degree as a working adult. Louise was affectionately known as "Mousie" and collected many mouse figurines. Survivors include her children, Edward R. Mortimer of Mount Prospect, IL, John Mortimer (Cathy) of Milford, Michael Mortimer (Michele) of Bristol and Vickie Mortimer (Kate Moriarty, predeceased) of West Haven, and three grandchildren, Nicole Lapointe (Emily), Brett Mortimer and Elizabeth Mortimer. Louise was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Ann, and her siblings; Victoria, George, and Fred Colacino. This picture of her was drawn by her late brother, Fred. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and the interment and short private ceremony will be held in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. To leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020