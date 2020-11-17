1/
Louise Murphy
Murphy, Louise
Louise Bedron Murphy, age 95 of Orange, wife of the late John G. Murphy, died peacefully on November 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, prior to Mass on Friday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised.
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
