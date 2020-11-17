Murphy, LouiseLouise Bedron Murphy, age 95 of Orange, wife of the late John G. Murphy, died peacefully on November 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, prior to Mass on Friday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at