Musso, Louise
Louise Emily (Buccaro) Musso, 96, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred C Musso. Louise was born in Bellegarde (Ain) France on September 6, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Marianna Nonis and Italo. Buccaro. She spent three years in Pordenone, in the northeast of Italy before her family moved to the United States in the late 1920s and settled in New Haven, CT. Upon marriage, she moved to Wallingford in 1946. They moved to their home in North Haven in 1976. Recently, she also had an apartment at Benchmark Hamden assisted living center. In addition to raising her family, Louise worked in catering services and as a personal hairdresser to many friends. Later in life, she worked at Corometrics Medical Systems (now part of Pfizer) until her retirement. Louise Musso began volunteering to benefit both young and old alike. As an adolescent, she volunteered at St. Raphael's hospital in New Haven. Once her children were old enough, she became an active volunteer at the Italian American Veterans Auxiliary of the Molinari-Riccio Post 14 in Wallingford where she was President for 15 years. In that role, she was active in both money raising and volunteer support work supporting veteran's hospitals, Youth Clubs, churches and medical support fundraisers such as the Danny Thomas Teenage March of Leukemia. For her early volunteer work at various hospitals, Louise was named Woman of the Year in 1975/76 by the Italian American War Veterans. In 2001, Louise received the Member of the Year award at the American Legion Auxiliary Convention for her continued VA hospital volunteering efforts. After surpassing over 4000 hours of Volunteerism, she was presented with the United States President's Call to Service Award in September 2009 from President Obama. Founded in 2002 by President George W. Bush, this award is the nation's highest honor that can be bestowed on an individual who has committed to a lifetime of volunteerism. Last February, Louise was featured in a Channel 8 special "Litltle Hats, Big Hearts" for her crocheting little red hats for babies with heart disease. She was also an active member of the Purple Red Hatters and North Haven Senior Center. She will always be known by many for her passion and creativity for arts and crafts work. These included wreaths, arrangements, decorations and other displays. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gary F. Musso and Mairead Bray of Hopkinton, MA and grandaughter Lelia Bray-Musso of Boston, MA and several nieces and nephews in the New Haven area. She also has close cousins Luisa and Chessarina Malacart, in Pordenone Italy. Her daughter. Linda Feinstein and family reside in Illinois. She was predeceased by her brother and wife, Italo S Buccaro and and Roberta A. Buccaro as well as Freds' brothers Edward Musso and Julius Musso.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 am until 10:30. Family and friends are invited to share a memory or story during the service. Her funeral cortege will then proceed to All Saints Cemetery in North Haven for Entombment. For online condolences and directions please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 27, 2020