1/1
Louise Opiela
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Opiela, Louise
Louise Theresa Opiela, age 97, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Opiela. She was born in Derby on January 13, 1923 the daughter of the late John and Louise (Mikos) Fitol. Louise enjoyed working outside, she would can and freeze her vegetables from the garden regularly to share with her family, and playing wiffle ball with her grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook who specialized in delicious homemade pierogies and nut breads. She also enjoyed taking trips to Mohegan Sun. Louise is survived by her daughter Beverly Kosiorowski, her daughter Joan Williams (Kenneth), her grandchildren Shawn Kosiorowski, Kristen Carey (Mike), Christopher Williams (Cheryl) and Steven Williams (Karen), and her great-grandchildren Alex Antuna, Alyssa and Ashley Kosiorowski, Noah, Paige and Maisie Williams, and Aria and Asher Carey, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Kel Kosiorowski, and her brothers Joseph, Henry and John Fitol. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Derby. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Louise's memory to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Condolences can be left online for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
AUG
4
Burial
St. Michael Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
