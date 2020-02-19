New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
First Calvary Baptist Church
605 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
First Calvary Baptist Church
605 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Louise Pearsall Obituary
Pearsall, Louise
Louise Tremble Pearsall, 88 of New Haven, CT entered into eternal rest February 13, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1931 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Eddie Tremble and Sophie Atkins. Louise was the wife of the late Benjamin Pearsall II. She leaves to cherish her loving memories son Benjamin Pearsall (Mary Ann), sister Betty Tremble, grandchildren Benjamin Pearsall (Saleese), Tamara Corprew (William) of Maryland, Nakettea Pearsall, Karissa Daniels, Tonya Daniels, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, she also leaves a bonus daughter Glofesta Suggs along with a host of relatives and friends. Louise was predeceased by her son Andrew Pearsall, great grandson Andrew Pearsall, siblings Bestie Mae Tremble, Claudia Wells, Eddie and Paul Tremble. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Feb 22 at 9:30 a.m. First Calvary Baptist Church, 605 Dixwell Avenue., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Beaverdale. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Pearsall family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020
