Louise Rose Langella Candella, 97, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Whitney Manor in Hamden with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Candella. Louise was born in New Haven on June 21, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Nathlene Calamita Langella. Louise was a resident of Hamden for close to 60 years. She worked for Echlins in Branford until her retirement. Louise was a hard worker all her life and a exceptional Italian cook; she loved cooking for family and friends and she loved to dance. Louise will be sadly missed by her family. Mother of Marie Maillette and her husband Ronald of Port St. Lucie; Natalie Beers and her husband Stephen of Milford; and John Candella of Florida. Mother-in-Law of Loreen Candella of Plantation, Florida; also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Ralph (Butch) Candella, her brothers Salvatore, Alphonse, Louis and John Langella, and a sister Angelina Ardolino. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020