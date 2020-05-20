DeLorenzo, Louise Rose
Louise Rose DeLorenzo, 93, of North Haven, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Louise was born in New Haven on May 8, 1927, the daughter of the late Domenic Perna and Anna Schultz. She married Peter DeLorenzo of New Haven on May 21, 1949. They had a very loving marriage until Peter's early death on September 21, 1992. Louise's strong nature (like her mother) and the support of her family (especially her dear sister Mary) kept her in good spirits. She loved to cook, loved cats and children, and loved Jeopardy. Mother of Robert and Peter, grandmother to Tyler and Tia, she loved her family dearly (as they loved her) and enjoyed recounting stories of her brothers and sisters from the "old days" in Fair Haven.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.