Rudnicki, Louise "Dolly"

Louise "Dolly" Rudnicki, 86, of North Haven, Connecticut passed away on July 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to parents Cyril and Josephine (Lynch) Durkin on August 16, 1932. She graduated from Hamden High School and was a long-term employee of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Louise was known for her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and for her unconditional, selfless, and unending love for her children and grandchildren. Louise's first and only thought was for others; always with an earnest desire to ease their pain and suffering and her tender, loving, and gentle spirit touched all who knew her. Undoubtedly her calling was to reflect the loving kindness and faithfulness of her LORD and having fulfilled that calling she was greeted with "well done thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of thy lord" upon her passing.Louise is survived by her sons Kenneth C. (Sheila) Rudnicki Jr. and Paul D. Rudnicki, her daughter Karen L. Rudnicki, her grandchildren Zachariah Rudnicki, Kate Rudnicki and Abigail (David) Cannon, and her sister Arlene Roche. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Durkin and sister Carol Oesterlin.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at the Good News Christian Church on 46 John Street, Wallingford, CT on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 16, 2019