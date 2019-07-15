New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Louise Rudnicki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Good News Christian Church
46 John Street
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Rudnicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise "Dolly" Rudnicki


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise "Dolly" Rudnicki Obituary
Rudnicki, Louise "Dolly"
Louise "Dolly" Rudnicki, 86, of North Haven, Connecticut passed away on July 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to parents Cyril and Josephine (Lynch) Durkin on August 16, 1932. She graduated from Hamden High School and was a long-term employee of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Louise was known for her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and for her unconditional, selfless, and unending love for her children and grandchildren. Louise's first and only thought was for others; always with an earnest desire to ease their pain and suffering and her tender, loving, and gentle spirit touched all who knew her. Undoubtedly her calling was to reflect the loving kindness and faithfulness of her LORD and having fulfilled that calling she was greeted with "well done thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of thy lord" upon her passing.Louise is survived by her sons Kenneth C. (Sheila) Rudnicki Jr. and Paul D. Rudnicki, her daughter Karen L. Rudnicki, her grandchildren Zachariah Rudnicki, Kate Rudnicki and Abigail (David) Cannon, and her sister Arlene Roche. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Durkin and sister Carol Oesterlin.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at the Good News Christian Church on 46 John Street, Wallingford, CT on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now