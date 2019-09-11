|
Gadd, Louise, S.
Louise V. (Sirico) Gadd, age 95, passed away on September 10, 2019 at her home in Wallingford. Formerly of North Haven she was the widow of George E. Gadd. Louise was born in New Haven on February 20, 1924 a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Josephine (Amarante) Sirico. She is survived by her daughter Marjory Palladino and her husband Rocco with whom she resided; her sons Gregory and Thomas Gadd of Hawaii; grandchildren Eli, Nani, Cleora, Kate, Kelly, Lisa, Dan and Ron and 9 great-grandchildren. Louise was predeceased by her sisters Lucy Acunto and Philomena Sirico and her brothers Louie, Sam (Anthony) and Henry Sirico. Louise was a parishioner of St. Rita Church since 1955, she was employed by the former A.C. Gilbert Co. and was a secretary for over 25 years for Glen Terrace Nurseries.
Friends may visit with her family on Friday, September 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden and may attend her Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. Contributions in Louise's memory may be made to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. To send a condolence to her family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019