McRae, Louise S.
Louise S. McRae, of Mount Holly, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by her family. She was 89. She was born in Wilmington, DE; the daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie Schwendner.
Louise graduated from John Bartram HS in 1948. She worked at Girard College in Philadelphia and retired from Quinnipiac University after 41 years.
She was predeceased by her husband John M. in 2015 and her daughter Ilene Nolan in 1995.
She is survived by her daughter Evelyn (Jeffrey) Bowlby; six grandchildren, Jeff (Yesenia) Bowlby, Mary Bowlby, Gary (Elizabeth) Nolan, Patrick Nolan, Elizabeth (Bill) O'Connor, Kathleen (Michael) Wallace; four great-grandchildren, Jenna, Tyler, Ryan, and Grace.
Relatives and friends may visit the family on Friday, October 18 at 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mt. Holly, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Louise's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly, NJ. www.perinchief.com
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Brightview, Mt. Laurel and Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019