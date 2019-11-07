|
|
Sault, Louise
Louise M. Sault, 92, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. She was born in Brockton, MA to parents Jeremiah and Mary O'Neil on February 3, 1927. She moved to Florida from Hamden, CT in 2008. She was a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Church.
She retired from the Hamden Public Schools as an Executive Assistant in 1993 after nearly 30 years of service.
Louise will always be remembered for being loving and loyal, for her laugh and her great sense of humor. She took great joy in her 2 grandsons, Joshua and Jeremiah: She would always throw her arms out wide to gather them in. In her retirement, she enjoyed wonderful moments with her family and with nieces Margie and Claire, and cousin Margaret, visiting and reminiscing.
She was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, Charles (1971) and brothers, Bill, Frank and Bob and sister, Kay. Survivors include her son, Glen (Hopedale, MA), daughter, Mary (Dunedin, FL), her grandsons and 2 great-grandsons. For online condolences, please visit www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019