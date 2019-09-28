|
Zito, Louise V.
Louise Veronica Zito, 97, of Guilford, formerly of Branford and Hamden, wife of the late Amedio J. Zito, passed away on September 17, 2019 at The Guilford House. She was born in New Haven on July 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Rinaldi Bisutti. She is survived by her loving daughter Louise R. Zito and her devoted son-in-law David Miller of Branford. She was predeceased by her sisters, Amelia Juliano, Helen Carofano, Rose Braemer, Lena (Rina) O'Leary; and her brothers, Mario Bisutti and John Bisutti. Louise worked as a sales representative and manager for many years for Sykes-Libby, Rogers Peet, Esther's, Subar Inc. (Arthur's), and Howland's. She was a pearl stringer for Towne Jewelers and designed and created jewelry for her business, L & L Designs.
Louise loved to cook and care for people, especially children. She was "Nonni" to many. She loved a good poker game, a good laugh, a good party, and a great martini. Louise was often seen with a book in her hand and a cat on her lap. She lived well and was well-loved. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to The Guilford House for the care, attention and love shown to her. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Family Centered Services of Connecticut, 235 Nicoll St., New Haven, CT 06511. To see Louise's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit:
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019