Versteeg, Louise

Louise Versteeg, 71, beloved spouse and mother, married to Peter Versteeg for 50 years, died peacefully in hospice care at Milford Hospital on March 18, 2019. In addition to her husband Peter, Louise is survived by her devoted daughter, Emily, Emily's partner Christopher DuBour, and her son, Siebren, all of whom were by her side at the time of passing.

Born on September 13, 1947 in New Haven, CT, to the late Mary and John Cenotti, Louise was the youngest of four, after John, Grace, and Angelo.

Louise dedicated herself to friends and family, opening her heart and home to all those within reach. Believing all people should be accepted with dignity and equality, her loving empathy manifested itself in political advocacy with The National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) in the 80's and 90's.

Louise possessed unbridled creativity and smiled often and warmly with her eyes. On any given day, she might be found sketching in a notebook or engaged in an art project, inviting you to join in. She's remembered giving passionate yet sage advice as she'd tend to a delicious smelling Sunday sauce, all while sneaking extra treats to the many pets that she so adored.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the Versteeg family encourages donations be made to (https://www.stjude.org/donate) and asks that Dylan Thomas' historic poem "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" be read in her honor Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019