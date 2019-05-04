Levin, Dr. Lowell S.

Dr. Lowell S. Levin, Emeritus Professor at Yale University, died at the age of 91 on April 14, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Dr. Levin was a Professor of Public Health for 35 years, and led the Division of International Health and the Yale/World Health Centre for Health Promotion Policy and Research. Dr. Levin was a leader of the Self-Care movement, challenged the medical establishment, especially hospitals for their high level of misconduct. He co-authored "Medicine on Trial," a groundbreaking book documenting the extent of medical mistakes and other widespread medical scandals. He worked as a Consultant to the World Health Organization European Region for over 30 years, promoting collaborations for developing public policies within the context of the social determinants of health. He held a BA from UCLA, MA from Stanford University, Doctorate in Education from Harvard and MPH from Yale.

Dr. Levin was committed to his City of New Haven. He took morning walks for many years with his beloved dogs and picked up litter ranging from a cup to a tire. He organized the "We Mean Clean" initiative for volunteers to clean up litter, and he was a founder of Friends of Beaver Ponds Park. He also served on the City Solid Waste Management Commission. He was known for pulling posters off of street poles around the City.

He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Corinne G. Levin, parents Samuel and Hylda Levin and sister Shelly Shaw. He leaves his wife of 18 years, Joanna G. Stuart, daughters Brooke A. Levin, Oakland, CA; Jill S. Levin, (Frank McCallister), Albuquerque, NM; Lori K. Levin, New Haven, CT; and stepdaughter, Ilana F. Stuart, Brooklyn, NY. He had five grandchildren, Leland J. Levin (Alice Levin), Zeal B. Levin, Cameron S. and Perri A. Albert, Aaron R. L. McCallister, and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Joan Levin. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent his adolescent years in Los Angeles, CA. A world traveler and inspiring teacher, he was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice (Branford, CT); the Lowell S. Levin Award at the Yale School of Public Health, or the Environmental Defense Fund, (NY, NY). A memorial is planned for August. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019