Lucas "Dick" Byrd Jr.

Lucas "Dick" Byrd Jr. Obituary
Byrd Jr., Lucas "Dick"
Lucas "Dick" Byrd Jr., husband to Gale Gatison-Byrd, died June 4. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. from The Greater Evangel Temple, 38 Jackson St., Ansonia. Friends may call on Saturday,
AT CHURCH from 9:00 a.m. until the services begin. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia CT, has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019
