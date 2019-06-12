|
|
Byrd Jr., Lucas "Dick"
Lucas "Dick" Byrd Jr., husband to Gale Gatison-Byrd, died June 4. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. from The Greater Evangel Temple, 38 Jackson St., Ansonia. Friends may call on Saturday,
AT CHURCH from 9:00 a.m. until the services begin. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia CT, has been privileged with the arrangements. Go to www.jenkinskingfh.com for the full obituary.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019