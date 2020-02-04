|
Desiato, Lucia
Lucia (Rossi) Desiato, 77, of New Haven passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in New Mexico. Born in Melizzano, Italy on October 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Giuseppina (Cermola) Rossi. Lucia was the wife of the late Aldo E. Desiato. The two married in Italy on August 12, 1963, and immigrated to the United States on February 21, 1964. They were married for 55 years until Aldo's passing in 2019. Lucia was a loving mother, raising four children while enjoying cooking, gardening, knitting and spending time with friends and family.
Lucia is survived by her children, Angelina Morales and her husband Richard, Pietro Desiato and his wife Cheryl (Trask), Carmen Desiato, and Paolo Desiato and his wife Laurie (Rago). She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Sheehan and his wife Brittany, Alyssa Sheehan, Anthony Desiato, Julia Desiato, Daniel Desiato, and Benjamin Desiato, great-grandchildren Norah and Dominic Sheehan; and her brother Gaetano and his wife Maria Adele Rossi; nieces and nephews Josephine Rossi and her husband Andy Bucci, Lorenzo Rossi and fiancé Roberta D'Oliviera, Martin Mezza and his wife Tina, and Dina (Mezza) Menchetti and her husband John; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws in Italy. She was predeceased by her sister Maria Antionetta (Rossi) Mezza.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucia's family on Friday, February 7 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511. To share a condolence with her family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020