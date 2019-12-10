|
|
Genovesi, Lucia
Lucia Genovesi, 86, of East Haven, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Pietro Genovesi. She was born in Boville Ernica, Italy on November 19, 1933 to the late Vincenzo Cervoni and Domenica Palleschi. She worked for more than 30 years at Calabro Cheese in their production department. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Genovesi of Boville Ernica, Italy and Anna (Luigi) Perciballi of East Haven, four brothers, Andrea Cervoni of West Haven, Giulio Cervoni of Boville Ernica, Italy, Enrico (Enrica) Cervoni and Giacinto (Maria) Cervoni both of Northford, two sisters, Maria (Angelo) Patrizi and Paolina (Luigi) Genovesi both of Boville Ernica, Italy, ten grandchildren, Ivano, Fabrizio, Angelo, Fabio, Tiziana, Massimo, Jordan, Bianca, Maurizio and Angelo, as well as ten great grandchildren, Tiziana, Marcello, Gianna, Lexi, Riccardo, Gabrele, Giulia, Luciano, Santino and Caterina. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a son Maurizio Genovesi and a sister Giuseppina Genovesi.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 Thursday morning at 11:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12 noon. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11:30. Please visit Lucia's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019