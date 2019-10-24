New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Lucia Trumbley Russo Obituary
Russo, Lucia Trumbley
Lucia Trumbley Russo, 61, of Madison, formerly of North Branford passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Russo III who she started to date at age 14 and he was 16. Lucia was born in New Haven on October 10, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Betty Jo Wilson Trumbley. Lucia was dedicated to "her guys", she loved them all unconditionally and loved to say "Mom and the guys". Loving mother of Anthony Russo IV, Michael A. and Christopher J. Russo.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford 06492.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019
