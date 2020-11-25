DiVERNIERO, LUCILLE A
Lucille Augliera DiVerniero, 89, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her children Anthony, Rosalie and Lenore by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominic DiVerniero. She was a volunteer at the CT Hospice, Branford and was appointed a Eucharistic Minister. Also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister Pauline Perri and brothers Anthony and Salvatore Augliera.
Private funeral services have entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Branford or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. www.northhavenfuneral.com