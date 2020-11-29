1/
Lucille Enson
Enson, Lucille
Lucille Enson, 95, of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven and Hamden, died peacefully on November 22 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by and devoted to her beloved husband Irving of 56 years. She is survived by sons Michael of Bethany, David (Dyan) of Villa Park, CA, grandchildren Daniel Enson (Jenna) of Ridgefield, Melissa Wachman (Jonathan) of NYC, Erik Enson (Jenna) of Orange, CA and great-grandchildren Logan, Evan, Chloe and Riley. She was predeceased by her brother Larry Reinstein of Trumbull. Lucille was born on December 30, 1924 to Mark and Rose Reinstein in Bridgeport. She attended Bridgeport Central High and graduated UConn with a degree in Sociology. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings, attending plays with Irving, following UConn Men's and Woman's basketball, and her daily drives to "the market" until age 94 when she moved into Tower One.
A graveside funeral service was held at the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven.The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven was in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
