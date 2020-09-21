Lucille Jedlicka

Jedlicka, LucilleLucille Jedlicka, 89, of New Milford, loving wife of the late Harold Jedlicka, passed away on September 18, 2020 at New Milford Hospital. Born in Hamden, CT on October 17, 1930, a daughter of the late George and Grace Dorman Remington, she is survived by her daughters, Barbara Kostecki (Frank Raimundo) of Danbury, Carla Petrillo (John Petrillo) of Brookfield, and April Brodeur (James Davenport Jr.) of Washington, CT, her sister Bernice McNeil of North Haven; grandchildren, Cheri Lounsbury, Joseph Kostecki, Diana, Michael, and Karla Trombetto, Adam Reale, and Paige Lourash, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Harold, she was predeceased by her sisters; Eunice and Evelyn Remington and Beulah Dossa, and granddaughter Christina Byrnes. Lucille was a woman of strong faith and a lifelong worshiper, having been active in several area churches, most recently attending the Riverview Baptist Church in New Milford. Lucille and her husband were very socially active in the New Milford Senior Center, and enjoyed attending various events and parties, especially the dances. They were named "King and Queen" of the New Milford Village Fair Days in 2006. Lucille worked mainly in secretary positions in her younger years, and ended her working career at Barden Corporation in Danbury.A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at 1 p.m. in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Halfway Home Rescue, P.O. Box 712, North Haven, CT 06473. To see Lucille's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: